Minereum One Day Trading Volume Hits $54,087.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $54,087.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,293,971 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.