Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $154.70

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Mirrored Apple token can now be purchased for about $154.70 or 0.00423031 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $768,745.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00066798 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00246897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038389 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 34,854 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

