Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $5.18 million and $284,876.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter token can now be bought for about $61.32 or 0.00161966 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 84,484 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

