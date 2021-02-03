Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $7.38. Mistras Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 73,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

