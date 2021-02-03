Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Chemical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

