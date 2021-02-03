MKM Partners Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at MKM Partners from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of EA traded down $9.26 on Wednesday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

