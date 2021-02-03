MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.25

MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €6.25 ($7.35) and last traded at €6.30 ($7.41), with a volume of 83279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.25 ($7.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 321.29 and a current ratio of 323.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.39. The stock has a market cap of $688.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

MLP SE (MLP.F) Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

