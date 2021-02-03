Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $272,153.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,036,245 coins and its circulating supply is 2,247,514 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

