Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.40. Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 229,878 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a market cap of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

