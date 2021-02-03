Moelis & Company (MC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MC stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.