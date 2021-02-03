MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 283,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 225,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $238.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth $2,879,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

