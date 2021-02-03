Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $37.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mohawk Group traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 10729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MWK. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $703.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

