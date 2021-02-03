MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Cap of $106.67 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $106.67 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004387 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,988.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.21 or 0.04396520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00419915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.19 or 0.01206284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00500077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00414985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00258819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021548 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

