MonetaryUnit (MUE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,441.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 238.6% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $85,441.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016865 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001504 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00031347 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,121,472 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.