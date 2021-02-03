Monolith Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104,274.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Monolith has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $104,274.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

