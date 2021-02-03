Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.43.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,435 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.