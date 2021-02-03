Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056,435 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.