Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares rose 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 310,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 429,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Montauk Energy Holdings LLC that operates as a renewable energy company. It engages in the recovery and processing of environmentally detrimental methane (biogas) from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects using technologies that supply RNG into the transportation industry and use RNG to produce electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.