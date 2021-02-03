Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 49,228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,057,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 113,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $278.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.35 and a 200-day moving average of $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

