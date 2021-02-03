Morgan Stanley Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,901.26.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,949.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.