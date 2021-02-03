Morgan Stanley Boosts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $16.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 11,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,650. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

