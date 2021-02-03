Morgan Stanley Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $135.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,823,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after purchasing an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.