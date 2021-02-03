Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CLPBY stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 43,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,656. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

