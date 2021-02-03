Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,661 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.10. 84,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $129.52.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

