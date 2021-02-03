Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,001 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period.

XLG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $292.11. 63,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,033. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.40 and a 12 month high of $294.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

