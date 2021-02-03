Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHS. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.89. 14,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

