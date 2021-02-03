Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 92,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 512,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

