Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF accounts for 2.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 97.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,244. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09.

