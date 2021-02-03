Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. ProShares Online Retail ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.10. 163,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,898. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06.

