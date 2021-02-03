Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $2.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,529,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.97. 1,077,115 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $108.28.

