Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. 36,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

