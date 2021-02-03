MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Purchases $5,290,799.84 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSM opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

