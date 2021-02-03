MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,936 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $239.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.91 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.