Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.95 and traded as high as $10.91. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 172,068 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

