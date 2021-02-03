Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 4,198,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,694,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.