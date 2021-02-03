Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 1,546,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 918,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

