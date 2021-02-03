Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF traded up $10.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

