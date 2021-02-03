NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.07

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.07 and traded as high as $27.03. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 37,169 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoire G. Rankin sold 21,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $332,904.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock worth $462,174. 38.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

