Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 24,371,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 37,260,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
