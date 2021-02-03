Nano Trading Up 25.8% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $481.26 million and $37.20 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00009805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,836.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.75 or 0.04424309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00418258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.03 or 0.01199971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.44 or 0.00503421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00259366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021393 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

