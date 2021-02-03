National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2,433.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

