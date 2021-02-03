National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,075 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been assigned a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 867.60 ($11.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 888.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.56.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

