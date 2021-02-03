National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 261,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,618. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.1285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

