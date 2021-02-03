National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.6%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 3,781,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,416,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Wolfe Research raised National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.