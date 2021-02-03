National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102,924 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.06% of National Retail Properties worth $217,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 12,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,153. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

