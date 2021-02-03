Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $18.36 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $5.42 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018751 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,863,319 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.