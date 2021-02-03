Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $70.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.42 million and the lowest is $70.12 million. Navigator reported sales of $63.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $257.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.11 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.51 million, with estimates ranging from $301.22 million to $317.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Navigator has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $522.15 million, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

