Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 253,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NEAPF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Nearmap has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.34.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

