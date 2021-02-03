Neblio Market Cap Hits $20.20 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and $3.17 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003906 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,427,310 coins and its circulating supply is 17,024,108 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

