Neo (NEO) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $731.83 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.43 or 0.00066798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00246897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,563.83 or 0.91780450 BTC.

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

