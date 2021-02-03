Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. 4,916,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,160,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Neos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

